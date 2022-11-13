Tirupati: Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskruthika Sambaralu to be held on a grand note

Tirupati: The Department of Tourism, Culture, Youth Services and Sports in association with the State creativity and cultural organisation will organise 'Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskruthika Sambaralu' on a grand note.

As part of this, competitions in different sports and cultural events will be held at zonal and State level by the department of sports and prizes will be distributed to the winners on the occasion of the 50th birthday of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 21.

Tourism Minister R K Roja released the posters of this mega event at a hotel in Tirupati on Sunday and said that the zonal-level competitions will be held at Tirupati, Guntur, Rajamahendravarm and Visakhapatnam while the State-level competitions will be conducted on December 19 and 20 at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

Tirupati zone competitions will be held on November 19, 20 and 21 at Mahati Kalakshetram in which artistes from Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Nandyal and Kurnool districts can take part.

Similarly, Guntur zone competitions will be held on November 24, 25 and 26 at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandir in Guntur in which artistes from Prakasam, Palnadu, Bapatla, Guntur, NTR and Krishna districts can take part. The artistes in Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada districts will have to take part in Rajahmundry zonal level competitions on November 29, 30 and December 1 to be held at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram.

The artistes of Visakhapatnam zone including Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Manyam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts are to take part in the competitions to be held on December 7, 8 and 9 at VUDA Children's Theatre.

The Minister said that classical dance events including Kuchipudi, Andhra Natyam, Bharata Natyam, folk dances etc will be held as part of the competitions. Zonal level group winners will get Rs 25000 while for solo event Rs 10,000 prize money will be given. State-level group winners will be given Rs 1 lakh and winners of solo events will get Rs 40,000 each.

Interested artistes have to enrol on the website https://culture. ap.gov.in or send their details to email ID apculturalcompetions @gmail.com before November 15. Similarly, cricket, kabaddi and volleyball competitions will be held on this occasion for which Rs 50 lakh was allocated. Tourism department Executive Director Ramana Prasad, district tourism officer Rupendranath Reddy and SETVEN CEO Dr V Murali Krishna were present.