Tirupati: ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ provides qualitative solution to grievances

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the new flagship programme of the state government ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ is a novel programme to resolve the grievances of people through the tollfree number 1902. It is an improved version of the existing ‘Spandana’ programme and meant for showing qualitative and immediate solution to the grievances of people. The Collector held a virtual meeting with mandal and division level officials on Wednesday on the new programme and later addressed the media along with SP P Parameswar Reddy.

He said that ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ website and 1902 helpline number by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide improved services to the people. Soon after receiving the complaint through the 1902 helpline, it will be sent to the concerned officer which he has to resolve by contacting the complainant. Concerned officer should pose for a photograph with the complainant, another photo while taking action on it and the third photo after resolving the problem which should be uploaded online. This enables the officials to act with utmost care and any negligence in it is liable for severe action.

All the complaints received through the helpline will be monitored by the secretaries’ of state departments, departmental heads, district, division and mandal level project monitoring units to resolve them quickly. Audit teams will also monitor them from time to time. Volunteers should visit the 50 houses in their limits to educate people on the new programme. Senior IAS officer Shyamal Rao will visit the district twice in every month to review the progress of ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme along with other priority schemes and welfare schemes, said the Collector.

SP Parameswar Reddy said that Spandana programme is being held in every police station and district headquarters. Till now, issues like court cases, revenue disputes etc., are being sent to concerned departments and now the grievances received through 1902 will be resolved in the stipulated time with the cooperation of all departments.

DRO M Srinivasa Rao, RDOs Kiran Kumar, Rama Rao, DEO Dr V Sekhar, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, DCHS Prabhavathi, DWMA PD Srinivasa Rao and other officials were present.