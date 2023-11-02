Tirupati: Jagriti G20-Startup20 Yatra team visits Sri City

Tirupati : In a bid to promote entrepreneurship among the youth, a large contingent of ‘Jagriti G20-Startup20 Yatra’ participants (yatris), comprising over 450 individuals from various parts of the country and 70 delegates from the G20 nations, visited Sri City on Wednesday. The Jagriti Yatra is an ambitious train journey that seeks to guide motivated young people on a nationwide quest to meet the country’s role models in social and business entrepreneurship.

Addressing the team, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, said that this visit marks the 6th Jagriti Yatra, which will be a life-transforming experience for the participating youth. Mentioning that it is the ‘new face of India’, he highlighted Sri City’s remarkable growth as one of the country’s premier corporate destinations and as one of the top ten manufacturing hubs in India, capable of attracting foreign investments.

The yatra facilitates interaction with some of the role models in social and business entrepreneurship across the country. In Sri City, they interacted with Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, who was selected as a role model by Jagriti Sewa Sansthan.

Following the briefing session, all the participants of yatra went around the Business City and witnessed the available world-class industrial infrastructure. CEO of Jagriti Yatra Ashutosh Kumar thanked the Sri City management.

The 15-year-old Jagriti Yatra in India is a pioneering movement that focuses on national development through entrepreneurship. In collaboration with G20-Startup20, it offers participants exposure to global startup ecosystems, fostering insights into networking, inclusive enterprise, and women-led development, aligned with G20’s Delhi declaration.