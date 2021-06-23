Tirupati: Jana Sena Party opposes to extension of Garuda Varadhi

Tirupati: Opposing the TTD's decision to extend the Garuda Varadhi (Elevated Expressway), Jana Sena Party Tirupati Assembly in-charge Kiran Royal urged the TTD board to first clear off the amount it had agreed to pay for Varadhi to end the traffic problems in the city.



Speaking to media here on Wednesday, the JSP leader reminded the agreement between the TTD and MCT inked two years before in which it was decided that TTD should bear the 2/3 of the total cost of Varadhi which was put at Rs 651 crore and the remaining 1/3 by MCT from Smart City funds.

But the TTD had so far paid only Rs 25 crore against its share of Rs 434 crore delaying the project and causing much inconvenience to the people in the city and also pilgrim coming from various places to Tirumala, he explained.

He said the extension of project from Kapila Theertham in the city where the vehicular traffic not much was only to benefit contractors and for commissions.

He also criticised passing the resolution just two days before the end of Y V Subba Reddy tenure as chairman for Garuda Varadhi extension with TTD funds which revealed his ulterior motives.