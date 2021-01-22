Tirupati: Jana Sena shadow panels to keep tab on major temples

Tirupati: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan took a serious note of the ongoing attacks on Hindu temples and properties. Saying that though he believes in humanity which is greater than religion, the attacks on 142 temples in the state cannot be tolerated. The government's apathetic attitude was responsible for such unfortunate incidents, he said.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the actor-turned politician said the roots cause of issues in Simhachalam trust controversy and attacks on temples lie in the endowments department where several irregularities can be found, he said.

Referring to keeping open Vaikunta Dwaram at Tirumala for 10 days during Vaikunta Ekadasi in December, Pawan said it was nothing but to please the VIPs and for their own interests ignoring the established practices. Had these temples were under the control of religious heads or seers, things would have been different, he opined.

But political groups have come and were dominating the endowments department, diverting the funds for political purposes and changing the principles to their own convenience. In this backdrop, Jana Sena has decided to appoint shadow committees on the lines of shadow cabinet in Britain for 11 famous temples in the state to study the functioning of respective trust boards.

Pawan Kalyan said religion was a sensitive matter whereas the YSRCP leaders and ministers had been talking in an irresponsible way on the attacks on temples and idols. Without arresting the culprits they were acting in a reckless way sending wrong signals to the people. "I maintain self-restraint and cannot comment who is indulging in these attacks. A government with 151 seats majority should act with even more responsibility," he opined.

He also fumed at the YSRCP government for implementing Section 144 and 30 at its whims and fancies. The government has been resorting to harassment on those who point out even small problems to the extent of making them commit suicide.

But no action is taken on ministers though they provoke others, which he called a feudalistic mentality. "We respect democracy but can't go on tolerating such acts. If they do will not stop in future, we have to retaliate. We will soon announce our action plan on this," he warned.

He said to earn more revenue one has to create employment opportunities whereas some of them in the government were running gambling clubs. The government has not been focussing on industrial development making the youth desperate for jobs. Jana Sena will announce an action plan soon on this to help the youth, he added.

Pawan announced that the BJP-Jana Sena common candidate for Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection will be finalised in a week. He said that though he had good coordination with BJP central leadership, it seems there were some problems at state and constituency levels which need to be sorted out.

"Whoever contests from the two parties, unless we both take it as serious as GHMC elections and work hard together, it won't send the right signal," he maintained.