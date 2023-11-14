Tirupati: JEO reviews arrangements for Panchama Theertham fete

Tirupati: TTD JEO Veerabrahmam said that all arrangements are being made towards the successful conduct of the prestigious Panchami Theertham fete as a part of annual Karthika Brahmotsavam of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru at Tiruchanur on November 18.



The JEO reviewed the preparations for the concluding fete of the Ammavari Brahmotsavam and inspected the Pushkarani gates and Mandapam and made valuable suggestions to the officials to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties at the entry and exit points on Monday.

He instructed the officials concerned to organise queue lines and barricades at Pushkarini to regulate devotees flow besides setting up more Anna Prasadam counters and mobile toilets.

Earlier, along with the officials he inspected the German sheds being built near the ZP school, Navjeevan Eye Hospital and Pudi Road junction for the benefit of the waiting devotees.

Chief engineer Nageswar Rao, SE-3 Satyanarayana, temple Dy EO Govindarajan, VGO Bali Reddy, Additional health officer Dr Sunil, Tiruchanur CI Shivprasad Reddy and others were present.