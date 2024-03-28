Tirupati: JSP candidate kicks off campaign after offering prayers at temple

Tirupati : JSP candidate for Tirupati Assembly constituency Arani Srinivasulu began his campaign on a grand scale here on Wednesday.

Preceding door-to door campaign in Jeevakona, a predominant labour locality in the city, TDP, JSP and BJP activists led by Arani Srinivasulu took out a rally from Kapilatheertham to Jeevakona.

After offering prayers at the temple of Jeeva Lingeshwara Swamy in the colony, Srinivasulu began his campaign. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasulu recalled that Megastar K Chiranjeevi who won from Tirupati in 2009, first began his campaign after offering prayers at the same temple.

Coming down heavily on YSRCP leaders including city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy for neglecting Jeevakona, Srinivasulu said that after the alliance comes to power in the State, he will first take up the development of Jeevakona.

He said the YSRCP in its 5 years rule did nothing to Jeevakona area except providing a water facility under the Central government Amruth scheme.

The two master plan roads passing through the area have no government approval, while those who lost their houses for the sake of roads were not provided alternate houses or suitable compensation. The TDR bonds issued against the acquisition of houses were also not properly issued and benefited only YSRCP activists.

He assured justice to all those who lost their houses in the widening of roads. He said that with the support of Chandrababu Naidu, who has rich administration experience, dynamic leadership of Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi he will develop Tirupati as a model city. Srinivasulu called upon voters to cast their votes on glass symbol and provide him a comfortable victory.

Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad, former Chittoor MLA Avula Mohan, Kodur Balasubramanyam, Rajesh Yadav and Anand Keerthana were present.