Tirupati: Karur Vysya Bank donates battery vehicles to SVIMS
Highlights
The management of Karur Vysya Bank has donated Rs71 lakh worth of five battery vehicles, water purifiers and water dispensers to SVIMS.
Tirupati: The management of Karur Vysya Bank has donated Rs71 lakh worth of five battery vehicles, water purifiers and water dispensers to SVIMS.
At a programme held at the SVIMS director's office on Tuesday evening, bank Chairperson Meena Hemachandra and MD and CEO B Ramesh Babu handed over the equipment to TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi and SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma.
The JEO formally inaugurated the RO plants. SVIMS GM Prasanna Lakshmi and others were present.
