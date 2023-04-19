  • Menu
Tirupati: Karur Vysya Bank donates battery vehicles to SVIMS

Karur Vysya Bank chairperson Meena Hemachandra and MD B Ramesh Babu handing over the key of batter vehicles to TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi and SVIMS director Dr B Vengamma in Tirupati on Tuesday
Karur Vysya Bank chairperson Meena Hemachandra and MD B Ramesh Babu handing over the key of batter vehicles to TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi and SVIMS director Dr B Vengamma in Tirupati on Tuesday

Tirupati: The management of Karur Vysya Bank has donated Rs71 lakh worth of five battery vehicles, water purifiers and water dispensers to SVIMS.

At a programme held at the SVIMS director's office on Tuesday evening, bank Chairperson Meena Hemachandra and MD and CEO B Ramesh Babu handed over the equipment to TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi and SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma.

The JEO formally inaugurated the RO plants. SVIMS GM Prasanna Lakshmi and others were present.

