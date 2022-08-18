Tirupati: Leopard on prowl creates panic on Veterinary University campus

Tirupati: Veterinary University Registrar A Ravi said the varsity has taken all safety measures to prevent prowling of leopard in the campus. Speaking to media, he said that they have informed to forest officials in this regard. As the dogs in varsity campus were disappearing, the authorities watched the CC camera footage for three days from August 14 to 16 where they found a leopard chasing a dog in the early hours of August 15.

As the news of leopard prowling went viral in campus, the students and staff were in grip of fear. The Registrar wanted students and staff not to panic and assured them to double the security measures in the campus and added they have been making sounds with monkey guns to scare the big cat.

He said the officials have already alerted hostel students through WhatsApp messages. But, the students said this is not the first time spotting a leopard on campus. They noticed leopards many times at VC quarters and in the varsity premises earlier. Speaking to media, reserve forest sub-division in-charge Srinivasa Rao said leopards were entering the varsity campus for dog meat which is dear to them. He said his team was waiting for orders from higherups to capture the wild cat.