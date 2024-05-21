Tirupati: Lord Govindaraja Swamy rides on Garuda Vahanam

Tirupati: On the auspicious occasion of Garuda Seva on Monday evening as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati, Rs 10 lakh worth ornaments were presented from Tirumala temple.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy who handed over the jewels to the temple said, three ornaments viz Diamond Pogulu, Lakshmi Kasu Mala and Tella Ralla Patakam were presented to elder brother Govinda Raja Swamy by Lord Venkateswara Swamy of Tirumala. These jewels will be adorned to the deities in the temple.

Later, Sri Govindaraja atop mighty Garuda Vahana with all religious splendour blessed His devotees along four Mada streets amidst pomp and gaiety.

The paraphernalia led by caparisoned elephants, horses, colourful dancing troupes and Kolatam artistes enhanced the royalty of the procession.

Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, Agama Advisors, FACAO Balaji, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Dy EO Shanti, VGO Bali Reddy and other office staff and huge number of devotees were present.