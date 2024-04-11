  • Menu
Tirupati: Lord Rama rides on Gaja vahanam

Tirupati: Lord Rama rides on Gaja vahanam
Lord Sri Rama taking a ride on Gaja Vahanam in Tirupati on Wednesday

On the sixth day of Sri Kodandarama Swamy annual Brahmotsavam, Lord Sri Rama blessed devotees on Gaja Vahanam here on Wednesday.

Tirupati : On the sixth day of Sri Kodandarama Swamy annual Brahmotsavam, Lord Sri Rama blessed devotees on Gaja Vahanam here on Wednesday.

While elephants, bulls and horses led the grand paraphernalia accompanied by colourful bhajan groups playing kolatams, the Lord strolled through the four Mada streets of the temple.

Earlier in the morning, Sri Ramachandra Murthy took out a celestial ride on his favourite carrier Hanumantha Vahanam. Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy along with his deputy Chinna Jeeiyar Swamy, Deputy EO Nagaratna, VGO Bali Reddy and devotees participated.

