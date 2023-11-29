Tirupati: Mahatma Phule’s services for empowerment of women hailed

Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Phule on the occasion of his 133rddeath anniversary, which was observed by various institutions and leaders here on Tuesday.

The leaders recalled the outstanding contribution of Mahatma Phule for social equality, eradicating discrimination in the name of caste and for women education.

City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy offered floral tributes to Phule’s statue at Balaji Colony circle and recalled his services for women education, social reforms and ending injustice against weaker sections.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy speaking at a meeting organised by the District BC Welfare Department at the Collectorate, after paying floral tributes to Mahatma Phule portrait, said it was Phule who first fought for women education and women empowerment. Phule led a life-long struggle against untouchability and to uphold the dignity and rights of women and weaker sections, he averred.

DRO Penchala Kishore, BC Welfare department district in-charge Bhaskar Reddy and DIPR officer Balakondaiah were present. TDP Tirupati Parliament constituency president G Narasimha Yadav garlanded the statue of Phule at Balaji Colony circle and called on the members of all the backward classes to unite for the progress of the BCs with the inspiration of Phule’s tireless fight. Mayor Dr R Sirisha along with Deputy Mayor Mudranarayana paid floral tributes at a function held at the corporation office. The Mayor called upon the BC leaders to follow in the footsteps of Phule and strive for the development of weaker sections. Mahatma Phule’s death anniversary was also observed at the SPDCL corporate office.

SPDCL directors V N Babu and NVS Subbaraju garlanded the statue of Mahatma Phule and recalled his countless efforts to create awareness among people against the social evils. His efforts to establish social equality will be remembered forever, they said.

BC leader and Upadhyaya Parishad AP State president T Gopal said the BCs should fight for political empowerment and achieving power. Speaking after paying floral tributes along with other BC leaders including Badi Sudha Yadav at Phule statue at Balaji Colony circle, he said though 6 per cent voters are BCs, the political power still remains elusive to them, even after 75 years of Independence.