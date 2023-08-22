  • Menu
Tirupati: Malathi Chandur’s literary works recalled

SPMVV V-C Prof D Bharathi, Prof K Madhu Jyothi, Prof P Hari Padma Rani and others at Malathi Chandur endowment lecture in Tirupati on Monday
Telugu studies department of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) conducted Dr Malathi Chandur memorial endowment lecture on Monday.

Tirupati: Telugu studies department of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) conducted Dr Malathi Chandur memorial endowment lecture on Monday. Vice Chancellor Prof D Bharathi participated as chief guest and said that though Malathi was not well educated, she reached greater heights in literary world.

Head of Telugu department and Development Dean Prof Kolakaluri Madhu Jyothi presided over the meeting and said the endowment lecture was being held continuously since 2017. The characters created by Malathi in her stories lead to psychoanalysis. Former lecturer in DG Vaishnav college, Chennai Dr Kasala Nagabhushanam recalled the ‘question and answers’ column of Malathi saying that it earned enormous reputation. She introduced several English novels to people through Swathi weekly through ‘Nannu Adagandi’ column.

Prof P Hari Padma Rani, Y Ramakrishna, Dr D Yuvasri and others also spoke on the occasion. Dr Y Subhashini, Dr B Lakshmi Priya and others took part in the programme.

