Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha urges doctors to work with service motive

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha said that the doctors should work with a service motive as they give rebirth to patients. Addressing the students who got admission in MBBS course at Gomel state medical university in Belarus for 2021-22, the mayor said when doctors work with a service motive, humanity will persist in society.

It is up to the young doctors to choose between service motive or to earn in the profession, she pointed out.

The Parents Association of Indian students in Belarus organised the orientation programme for the new students in Tirupati on Wednesday. The mayor told the students to work hard to achieve their goal. "It's not how we start the race, it's all about how we end it," she opined.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, Head of Psychiatry in SV Medical College Dr N Nageswara Rao, parents association president Veera Kiran, other office bearers Gopi, Hemadri, Subramanyam and others took part in the programme. They said more than 500 students have been pursuing MBBS at Belarus through Medico abroad consultants which has been taking care of the students always.