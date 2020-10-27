Tirupati: MCT Directs Schools To Follow Covid Norms

Tirupati: In view of schools reopening from November 2, Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has started to implement measures to prevent Covid-19 at all the municipal schools in the city.

While addressing a review meeting with school headmasters and officials concerned on preventive measures in schools, commissioner P S Girisha them to get tested for Covid-19 and around 20 students will be allowed in each class and the teachers should observe the health condition of the students during the class hours. The schools must follow the state government's Covid-19 preventive protocols. He added that they have to conduct classes on alternative days. Only Classes 9 and 10 will be held every day from 9 am to 1 pm. Classes 1, 3,5,7 will be held one day and 2,4,6,8 will be conducted the next day.

He said that teachers have to take written consent from the parents to send their children to schools and in every school, headmasters must allot a teacher as Covid-19 preventive resource person with an age below 45 years. The person can be contacted if there is any health issue among the students.

The commissioner said that the staff should not allow any student without face mask. He added that MCT will appoint a nurse and ANM worker to provide primary medical services during the school hours. He instructed the officials to give counselling to students every day in the first and last period for 10 minutes over taking covid-19 preventive measures.

Additional commissioner Haritha, all the school headmasters and education department officials were present in the meeting.