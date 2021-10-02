Tirupati: MCT to host national Kabaddi tournament

Tirupati: The Corporation Council meeting has decided to host national Kabaddi tournament from January 5 to 9 and also approved sanctioning of Rs 8 lakh for reservation of train tickets for the participating players. The Municipal Corporation Council meet chaired by Mayor Dr R Sirisha was held on Friday at conference hall in Municipal Office wherein MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy in the capacity of special invitee and Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha have attended.

The Council has approved many issues unanimously including 9 items in the agenda apart from other issues like construction of Mandara Mala road connecting Jevakona and Kapilatheertham and for construction of road from Ankura Hospital to Padmavathipuram graveyard etc. which were surfaced during the meet. Merging of some areas including Settipalli Harijanawada, CRS Quarters, Upparapalem and Vinayakanagar of Settipalli Panchayat was sent to government after approved by the Council.

In an another resolution, Rs 9 lakh was sanctioned for the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of East Police Station Circle which would be done on Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

The Council approved the contract of collecting vehicle parking fee for three years at Indira Priyadarsini vegetable market, Ramachandra Pushkarini market and also at slaughter house where contractor Narsimhareddy emerged as successful bidder for Rs 1.39 crore at open auction apart from sanctioning of other issues including Rs 1.08 crore for construction of UDS line at Narayanapuram(ward 3), Rs 49 lakh for the construction of community hall and Anganwadi centre above Health Centre located at Maternity Hospital compound, Rs 176.97 lakh for Engineering Department to meet the expenses of water supply, UDS, street lights, parks and guest houses maintenance and also to pay hiked salary arrears of staff from July 4, 2017 to March 31,2019.

While discussing about removal of unauthorised constructions, the Mayor questioned the concerned authorities about what they were doing when the builder is constructing such a huge building in municipal land.

Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha wanted the building owners to construct their structures beyond the road area and warned to demolish those buildings if the authority found any violations.

Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy assured that no single corporator will interfere in the issues related to removal of unauthorised constructions at Master Plan Road areas.