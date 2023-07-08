Tirupati: MCT to lay more roads to ease traffic congestion

Tirupati: Giving impetus to Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), which proposed two more ‘master plan roads’ and widening four existing roads, Corporation Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy along with officials met Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam on Friday to seek part of TTD lands required for the roads.

During the discussion, Abhinay Reddy explained in detail the new roads that were proposed and also the widening of existing four roads to ease traffic congestion in the city and also link the two arterial roads, Alipiri Bypass road and Chittoo-Tirupati highway keeping in view the convenience of the four lakh local population and the one lakh pilgrims arriving daily from various places for darshan.

The JEO elicited more details on the roads passing near TTD properties from the deputy mayor, who through the city map, duly marked the roads proposed, explained the imminent need of the roads to cope with the rush of commuters and pilgrim population and number of vehicles.

The roads proposed for widening including the Bhavani Road adjacent to TTD administrative building and the Nawabpet road adjacent to the TTD site at old Mahavir talkies area in the city, which with the city growing in leaps and bounds, turned most congest due to phenomenal increase of vehicles, require widening.

The Deputy Mayor also explained about the two new roads proposed including from Tirupati - Chittoor highway to Alipiri and Tirupati-Chittoor road to Zoopark through SV University for which the corporation requires University and the TTD approval as it was TTD which leased the land to SV University.

Corporator Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu, Town Planning officials Srinivasulu and Bala Subramanyam were

present.