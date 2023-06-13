Tirupati: Meritorious students to be feted on June 15 & 17

Tirupati: Children returned to their schools on Monday, greeting their friends and teachers after the summer break. Many parents sent their children to school to begin the new academic year even though the city experienced scorching heat conditions as early as the morning. Making the school environment familiar to the little kids proved to be a challenge for the teachers on the first day. Some of the private and corporate schools have decorated their premises to welcome the students and their parents.

For the students of government schools, it is a festive time as they receive Vidya Kanuka kits. The programme was held in every school in the district while the District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy took part in the distribution programme at Renigunta ZP girls high school. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Vidya Kanuka distribution will be held till June 19 in all the schools.

The Chief Minister’s intention to provide the kits to the students on the first day of the reopening of schools was to ensure no loss of time for students by even one day. Such facilities are not available in private schools and the students should grab this opportunity to study well and advance in their academic pursuits.

The Collector said that the content in the textbooks was printed both in English and Telugu languages in alternative pages to enable the students to understand it easily. This will help them in having proficiency in English language to compete confidently in competitive examinations. The top rankers in SSC and Intermediate examinations held in March/April 2023 will be given merit certificates and prizes.

The constituency level programmes will be held on June 15 while the district level programme will be held on June 17.

A total of 937 students will receive these prizes, he said. DEO Dr V Sekhar, Sarpanch Nagesam, headmistress Vishnuvardhanam, students and parents attended the programme.