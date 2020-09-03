Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy cured of Coronavirus, discharged from Ruia Hospital

Tirupati: YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has been discharged from Ruia Covid hospital on Thursday evening after he was tested negative for Covid-19.

He was admitted into the hospital on August 26 as he got Covid positive.

Since then he was isolated there and underwent treatment.

Speaking to the media on his discharge, Bhumana said that he has recovered in six days from the virus.

He asserted that government hospitals extend better treatment and that's why he got admitted in Ruia hospital.

Whether the patient is MLA or ordinary citizen, the treatment for Covid is the same and the services of Ruia medical team were exemplary.

Bhumana felicitated the hospital staff with shawls and donated Rs 1 lakh to the hospital.

