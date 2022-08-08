Tirupati: MLA distributes handloom bags to sanitary workers

Tirupati: A rally, exhibition and meeting marked the 8th National Handloom Day in Tirupati on Sunday.

At Municipal Office, MLA Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy distributed handloom bags with Kalamkari printing to the sanitary workers as part of National Handloom Day and as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA sought the people to use handloom items as an alternative to single use plastic items. He said the movement took up by the Gandhi aiming to wear handloom clothes brought all the Indians under one roof and stressed on the to encourage handloom industry in digital world. Mayor Sirisha appealed to people to use handloom products as the MCT imposed strict ban on plastic items.

At Rythu Bazaar on RC Road, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy flagged off a rally and inaugurated an exhibition organised by the district Handloom and Textile Department (HTD). The rally started from Rythu Bazaar and proceeded till Annamaiah Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, HTD Regional Director Raja Rao, who attended as chief guest, briefed the welfare schemes being implemented by the state government for the welfare of weavers and also elucidated the importance of National Handloom Day. District HTD officer G Venkataram, Royal Nagar Corporator Sekhar Reddy, HTD officials, weavers and others were present.

Meanwhile, Handloom Cooperative Association national president Bhandaru Anand Prasad demanded the Centre to withdraw GST on handloom products. Speaking to media here, he said collection of GST on the handloom products has been badly affecting the weavers and consumers.