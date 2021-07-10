Tirupati: MP Dr M Gurumoorthy distributes Rs 96.98 Lakh aid to disabled

Tirupati: At a programme organised by the department of social justice and empowerment, Government of India here on Saturday, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy distributed 'Aids and Assistive devices' to persons with disabilities (Divyangjan).

Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced volunteer system which helps persons with disabilities and senior citizens immensely by bringing government schemes to their doorsteps. He recalled that even before being elected as MP, the CM has entrusted him the responsibilities of addressing the needs of persons with disabilities and differently abled by appointing a special officer.

The state government has sanctioned pensions to this category of people and provided four per cent reservation in government and private job opportunities, training through AP Skill Development Corporation and subsidies for those setting up of industries and advised them to move forward with self-confidence.

Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudan Reddy recalled that they set up a trust 16 years ago and organising various programmes across the state to help the persons with disabilities. Satyavedu MLA K Adimulam, MLC B Kalyana Chakravarthy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Joint Collector N Rajasekhar also spoke on the occasion.

On the occasion, Rs 96.98 lakh worth 222 battery operated tricycles, 20 wheel chairs, 23 smartphones, 20 laptops for degree students, walking sticks and hearing aids for senior citizens were distributed to beneficiaries from the Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Satyavedu Assembly constituencies.

The financial assistance was provided by the Central government, MPLADS, state government and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kanpur.