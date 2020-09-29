Tirupati Municipal Corporation to set up wastewater treatment plant to reduce pollution

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati has taken up an eco-friendly project to reduce the water pollution in the city and use the treated water for Vinayaka Sagar lake which is developing under smart city projects. Already works were commenced to set up this plant at Vinayaka Sagar Lake. Presently, north side of city-dwelling areas drainage water and rainwater from Tirumala hills have been entering into the main drainage canal at Karakambadi-Tirupati highway near Vinayaka Sagar lake. In view of that, MCT has taken a measure to set up a wastewater treatment plant to treat the drainage water and rainwater for reuse. Finally, this will be a benefit to the Corporation for filling the water in Vinayaka Sagar Lake round the year.

It may be noted that Municipal Corporation is developing Vinayaka Sagar Lake as an eco-tourist spot for people and pilgrims recreation with around 22 crores. In the above-said lake at present only polluted drainage water is there. Hence as a permanent solution, MCT Commissioner PS Girisha has planned to set up this wastewater treatment plant with technical support of AECOM consultancy.

Around Rs 14.93 crores estimated per day for 5 MLD of wastewater treatment capacity, which will come into availability in 12 months. Mumbai private company has allotted the required site to set up the plant. Once this plant is ready for operation, half of the city drainage and rainwater can be recycled effectively.