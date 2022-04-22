Tirupati: New members add to SV Zoo Park attractions

Tirupati: Those visiting Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) this summer can find some new inmates there. Hyenas, Indian guar, Jackals, Golden pheasant etc., were the new additions to the Zoo park. Established in 1987, the Zoo spreads over an area of 1254.71 hectares in which 289 hectares has been developed so far which has 32 species of mammals, 49 species of birds and seven species of reptiles. Making use of the animal exchange programme, the Zoo park authorities have brought in new animals to bring in additional attraction to the visitors.



The new attractions have been on display in enclosures already. Under the animal exchange between SV zoo park and Indira Gandhi zoo park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam, SVZP got one pair of striped hyenas, one male Indian guar, two female jackals. In return it gave one pair of wild dogs, one female Indian guar, one pair of Chousinghasm and one pair of grey jungle fowls to IGZP.

According to the Zoo park curator M Hima Sailaja, in addition, they purchased birds like golden pheasant, lady Amherst pheasant, ring necked pheasant, Head Chestnut SandGrouse and Silver pheasant to add to the inmates. She told The Hans India that jackals and Indian guar are still in quarantine while other animals were put on display at their enclosures. They have also rescued a pair of great Indian hornbills and kept them on display.

They have submitted proposals to procure Himalayan black bear and other animals from other zoo parks. Once they get the approval from the authorities concerned, further steps will be initiated in this regard.

Zoo education officer Deepak said the 2-3-year-old striped hyenas were the new inhabitants at the SVZP. Though they had hyenas previously, the last surviving one died five years ago. Also, the Indian guar is four years old whereas the jackals are 1-2 years old. In their constant efforts to develop the zoo park, the authorities have recently launched Asiatic lion safari and reconstructed a bioscope. Needless to say that the Asiatic lions were acquired from Sakkarbaug zoological park, Junagadh, Gujarat under animal exchange programme only.