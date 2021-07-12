Tirupati: Newly-wed jawan killed in road mishap

Tirupati: In a tragic incident, a jawan was killed in an accident when a car hit a two-wheeler at T Rangampeta cross near Puthalapattu late on Saturday night.

According to Puthalapattu police, soldier Manoj was going on his two-wheeler to his native village T Rangampeta, when a car coming in the opposite direction and proceeding towards Tirupati hit his bike. The soldier died on the spot.

The police after registering a case sent the body to Chittoor government hospital for post-mortem.

The jawan was working in Jammu and Kashmir regiment and came to his native village T Rangampeta three months back and got married.

He was supposed to rejoin duty on July 25 and report in Punjab. He had decided to take his wife along with him to Punjab.