Tirupati: No vacancy in Vande Bharat Express on its first regular run

Tirupati: The regular run of Vande Bharat Express, which was grandly launched on Saturday, commenced from Tirupati station on Sunday. The passengers were very much eager to have the experience of journey by Vande Bharat Express (VBE) and it ran with full occupancy. About 50 waitlisted passengers got disappointed as their tickets were not confirmed and have cancelled their journey. The SCR got a revenue of Rs 9.34 lakh through the VBE ticket fares which include both chair car and executive chair car. According to Railway officials, the tickets for this train for the next 2-3 days were also completely reserved by the passengers.

Meanwhile, the josh of the people and passengers of other trains was at peaks as they saw the train with much curiosity. Passengers waiting for other trains to go to Hyderabad have felt that this time they lost the opportunity to travel by it as they booked tickets long back. They are curious to travel by it in the next available opportunity.

On board passengers have felt elated over their first journey by the much talked about VBE. "The train staff were very courteous and received us with a smile. Immediately after seated, we are offered water bottles and cool drinks followed by snacks. This reminded us of the flight journey," commented a passenger bound for Secunderabad.

There are several other attractions like mobile/laptop charging point and USB port beneath every seat, wide sized windows to provide a panoramic view for the travellers, mini pantry cars at every coach among a host of other things to make it a much preferred train for a comfortable travel experience. Significantly, on the first day, four women TTEs including one chief ticket inspector were posted for duty. They are P Anitha, Selvi, B Bharathi and Ramanamma.