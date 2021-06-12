Tirupati: NRI patient donates 2L equipment to Ruia hospital

Tirupati: An NRI patient Sirisha Hari Kumar donated hospital equipment like ECG mission, refrigerator and drugs worth Rs 2 lakh to Ruia hospital on Friday and handed over them to the superintendent Dr T Bharti and Nodal officer Dr V Murali Krishna. IMA Academy of Medical Specialities Chairman Dr D Sree Hari Rao was also present on the occasion which was coordinated by senior BJP leader Kothapalli Ajay Kumar. Speaking on the occasion, the patient expressed her appreciation to the doctors and hospital staff members in the hospital. At the time of admission, the patient was in serious condition with saturation of below 55. And CT scan of lungs showed 65 per cent damage. The patient expressed satisfaction that she was treated well and there was a constant monitoring of all aspects by the doctors and nurses.