Tirupati: Opposition leaders blame government over tragedy at SVRR Hospital

Tirupati: Leaders of the Opposition parties were detained on Tuesday by the police to prevent them from going toSVRR hospital where 11 corona

patients died due to disruption in oxygen supply. Holding the government responsible for the tragic incident of the death of the 11 patients at SVRR government hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply, they strongly condemned the police detaining the Opposition leaders and activists protesting the government failure.

Death of corona patients in government hospitals due to lack of oxygen which first occurred in Hindupur (Anantapur district) and later in Kurnool and now in Tirupati clearly reveal the criminal negligence of the government, said the leaders in one voice demanding that the government shed its lethargy and ensure adequate uninterrupted supply of oxygen in hospital to save lives.

CPI national secretary K Narayana who was in his village near Nagari was detained on his way to Tirupati by the police who took him back to

his house in Iynambakam village where he was confined, foiling his bid to visit the bereaved families and SVRR Hospital.

BJP leaders including party district president K Dayakar Reddy and State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, along with the family

members of party leader MS Rama Rao who was one of the 11 persons who died in SVRR incident were heading towards the hospital when they were stopped and taken to Alipiri Police Station.

CPI leaders P Murali, Janardhan and others were also detained when they were going in a procession to protest at SVRR Hospital.

Condemning the government for its failure in ensuring required oxygen supply, the CPM activists also staged a dharna at the Municipal Corporation office.

Former TDP MLA M Suguna was also prevented by the police when she was going along with party leaders to SVRR hospital and was taken to Alipiri police station and later let off. Suguna who along with her followers staged a protest at her residence condemned the police

for preventing her from going to the hospital and said the death of 11 persons at SVRR shocked not Tirupati city alone but the entire State and added that It was due to the lapse of the government. She said the incident proved government's failure in saving the Covid patients.

City police had a tough time in preventing and detaining opposition parties' leaders and activists and maintaining order in the sprawling premises of SVRR hospital which witnessed many ruling party leaders including City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Teddy, MP Gurumurthy and others visiting the wards and meeting hospital authorities, following the tragic incident.