Tirupati: Orientation programme held for newly-joined BTech students

SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajini, Director (SoET) Prof P Mallikarjuna and others at the orientation programme held at SPMVV in Tirupati on Friday
Tirupati: An orientation programme for newly admitted first-year B Tech students of all streams was held by the department of Basic Science and Humanities, School of Engineering and Technology in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Friday. Prof P Mallikarjuna, Director of SoET, SPMVV gave all the information about the regulations and detailed curriculum of the engineering courses and other association activities to the students.

Vice Chancellor Prof D Bharati addressed the theme of the orientation programme and conveyed wishes to new students. Registrar Prof N Rajini enriched the students towards their studies and insisted them to avail the opportunities in the campus.

Dean of student affairs, Prof J Kathyayani, IQAC Director Prof T Tripurasundari, placement officer Prof R Usha, NSS programme coordinator Prof Vidhyavathi, coordinator of women's safety cell Prof Sita Kumari Prof RNS Saileshwari and others also spoke on the occasion.

