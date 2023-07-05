Tirupati: Orientation session on ‘Learning Improvement programme’ held

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam School of Engineering and Technology (SoET) in association with Board of Community Development through Education (BCDE) has organised an orientation session on ‘Learning Improvement’ programme here on Tuesday.

Prof P Mallikarjuna, Director, SoET, said that the community service project is done as a part of internship after fourth semester as per APSCHE curriculum.

Prof J Katyayani, BCDE coordinator, briefed on the Learning Improvement Programme. BCDE Chairman Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy created awareness on community engagement among students. University Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi spoke about the significance on service projects while Registrar Prof N Rajini said that SPMVV is always ahead in implementing extension activities.

BCDE Secretary and CEO Prof MLS Deva Kumar has provided a walkthrough on ‘Prerana Mitra’ app. He told students to involve actively in the programme and asked them to identify the real time community related problems.

T Sudarshan, UNICEF consultant and R Appa Rao, Operations Manager, Shikshana Foundation gave a detailed insight on how to use the Prerana Mitra app.