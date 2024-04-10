  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Panchanga Sravanam, Astavadhanam mark Ugadi fete

Tirupati: Panchanga Sravanam, Astavadhanam mark Ugadi fete
x
Highlights

The Krodhi Nama Ugadi celebrations by TTD went off in a colourful manner at Mahati in Tirupati on Tuesday

Tirupati: The Krodhi Nama Ugadi celebrations by TTD went off in a colourful manner at Mahati in Tirupati on Tuesday. The Panchanga Sravanam was rendered by Dr Vishnubhattacharya, after Mangaladhwani and Vedaswasti followed by Astavadhanam, a literary feat which is unique for Telugu, that captivated the audience. The fancy dress event exhibiting various versatile personalities in Telugu literature, freedom fighters etc. by the children of TTD employees’ stood as a special attraction.

Deputy EO (Welfare) Snehalata and others, denizens of Tirupati also participated. Later Ugadi Pachchadi was distributed among all the participants.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X