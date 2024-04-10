Tirupati: Panchanga Sravanam, Astavadhanam mark Ugadi fete

Tirupati: The Krodhi Nama Ugadi celebrations by TTD went off in a colourful manner at Mahati in Tirupati on Tuesday. The Panchanga Sravanam was rendered by Dr Vishnubhattacharya, after Mangaladhwani and Vedaswasti followed by Astavadhanam, a literary feat which is unique for Telugu, that captivated the audience. The fancy dress event exhibiting various versatile personalities in Telugu literature, freedom fighters etc. by the children of TTD employees’ stood as a special attraction.

Deputy EO (Welfare) Snehalata and others, denizens of Tirupati also participated. Later Ugadi Pachchadi was distributed among all the participants.