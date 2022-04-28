Tirupati: Panel asks ambulance operators to follow tariff structure strictly

Tirupati: The committee appointed by the district collector to determine the tariff structure for ambulance operators held a meeting at RDO office here on Wednesday. The committee led by RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy met the operators and warned them to strictly follow the prescribed tariff. If anyone violates the norms, stringent action will be taken on such operators, he warned.

The committee took the opinions of the ambulance operators on the tariff structure. District transport officer K Seetha Rami Reddy said the inhuman act of the ambulance mafia, which happened on Tuesday should not be repeated in future. Operators should suggest the tariff with service motive which will be displayed at all government and private hospitals, he said and added every vehicle should get fitness certificates and each vehicle will be given code numbers soon.

DSP Muralikrishna said that vehicles having no MoU with government hospitals should not be kept on the hospital premises. Surprise checks will be held frequently after the new tariff is finalised and if any violations are found concerned vehicles will be seized. He told the operators that the patients can take whichever ambulance they need and obstructing such vehicles is a crime.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, ambulance owners, drivers and their representatives took part in the meeting.