Tirupati: Panic-stricken students look for safe exit from Ukraine

Tirupati: The students stranded in Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia were desperately looking to return to India and looking at the Indian embassy to find a way out. When The Hans India contacted some of the medical students there through WhatsApp, they expressed their eagerness to move out to safer places immediately. They were seeking everyone's help to contact the embassy there and force them to help us to come out of the difficult situation. A student from Madanapalli P Hampi, pursuing her MBBS second semester now at Ivano Frankivsk national medical university, said that they literally do not know what to do at this juncture. Though officials have said that they will evacuate them nothing happened till now and there were bomb blasts everywhere.



"We are afraid to even look out of the window. As of now we have food and electricity but we are getting out of food almost. Everything is uncertain. There were four explosions on Thursday but I am glad they did in empty places so no collateral damage for now. We are obviously afraid because we don't know if someone will come and save us from here. We must be alive first to return to India," said Hampi.

Another student from Madanapalle, J Navyasree doing her third year MBBS from Ivano Frankivsk national medical university, said that as their city is in the west side of the country, they are safe until now. But the situation may get worse and they got information to leave and may leave for Poland on Saturday. She has been staying there with her brother J Nitish who is doing his second year MBBS.

G Faheem Akram, who belongs to Rompicherla mandal in the district, in a video explained the situation in Ukraine. Akram is studying second year MBBS in Poltava state medical university. Though he and his friends tried to return to India after the war situation there they could not do so due to non-availability of flights. He said that explosions were going on at several places with which they are scared.

Another student Sai Nikhitha of B Kothakota in the district has been studying MBBS third year in Bogomolets national medical university in Kyiv, said that they could not even draw Rs 500 from ATMs for basic needs as they were dried up already. In a video message to her parents, she said that the sounds of explosions were frightening them and appealed to the Indian government to take them back to India though any of the borders.