Tirupati: Parliamentary panel asks MCT to improve greenery

Tirupati: Thanks to the constant flow of pilgrims, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development has sought Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) to focus on improving greenery in a big way in the world-famous pilgrim city and also take up more development initiatives covering up to 80 km from the corporation area keeping in view the rapid growth of the city.



It also wanted time-bound completion of all the project works in the city and link it to all super highways and highways including to Chennai city for improving vital road connection.

The Committee headed by Jagadambika Pal on Thursday inspected the developmental initiatives taken up under `Smart City Project (SCP)' for the all-round development of the city In its extensive visit to various areas inspecting the completed works and also works under progress. The committee along with senior officials inspected Prakasam park to find the array of facilities being provided for the residents in the sprawling park. Marking the visit, the panel chairman and members kick-started 'Fit India' cycle competitions for children.

They also interacted with children practicing skating in the facility provided in the park after visiting the ampi-theatre, sound and lighting, water fountains and many other attractions created by the corporation under the SCP. The committee members patted Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha for the development of park with many facilities and its maintenance.

The committee members include Kumar Ketakar, MM Arif, Susil Kumar Modi, Ranjay Singh Ramchander Jongra, S Ramalingam, Sunilkumar Soni, P C Mohan, M V V Satyanarayana, Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla and Sumer Singh Solanki.

MLA Bhuman Karunkar Reddy extended a warm welcome to the parliamentary panel members and explained that government was keen on developing Tirupati as a world famous pilgrim city.

Later the committee inspected the Garuda Varadhi, a 6-km-long Rs 650 crore Elevated Expressway Project moving at a brisk pace in the city and also select works under progress under SCP.

At a meeting of officials of Corporation, TUDA, TTD and other departments, the Commissioner, who is also the managing director of the prestigious project, through a powerpoint presentation explained in detail the 85 works covering 8 modules in which 21 were completed while 41 were under various stages of completion. In the presentation, the Commissioner dwelled at the major works like Garuda Varadhi, development of lakes, solid waste management, establishment of a Yoga and wellness centre and promotion of non-conventional energy for clean environment and reduce pollution level.

He also explained the Telugu Ganga Water supply, the main source of water supply to the city in which water is drawn from Kailasagiri reservoir, 40 km from the city, from Telugu Ganga Canal near Srikalahasti and added that due to the pandemic Covid the works including Garuda Varadhi were slowed down and affirmed that it would be completed this year.

Additional chief secretary (Urban development) Srilakshmi along with district collector Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta, who is the chairman of SCP provided the details sought by the committee members and cleared their doubts on the smart city works. While TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy on the support being provided by the TTD to the Municipal Corporation for various development works for the growth of the city, keeping in view the flow of pilgrims.

Corporation senior officials including superintendent engineer Mohan, SCP general manager Chandra Mouli, senior officials from Lok Sabha Secretariat and others were present.