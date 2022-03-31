Tirupati: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy begins 3-day Palle Bata in Somala mandal

Tirupati: Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said the government in the State is the people's government which has been implementing all the welfare schemes intended for uplift of poor transparently.

The Minister started the three-day 'Palle Baata' here on Wednesday which is aimed to know the problems of the people of 55 villages in Somala mandal of Punganur constituency being represented by Peddereddi.

People more so women at all villages welcomed the Minister with camphor lighting and gathered in large number to pour out their problems before him.

On the first day, the Minister covered 33 villages including 81-Chinna Uppara Palli, Gurikanivari Palli, Gattuvari Palli, Gandhi Nagar, Mallelavari Palli, Nagaram Vari Palli, Somala, Iriki Penta etc.

The villagers brought their problems to the notice of the Minister who immediately directed the officials concerned to solve them.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Peddireddi said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has being implementing welfare schemes covering different sections of people irrespective of their caste, religion and political party affiliation.

He also said Nadu-Nedu scheme saw the change in fate of the government schools and made them impart education on par with corporate schools and quality medicare was being provided at government hospitals on par with corporate hospitals.

The Sachivalayam system introduced by Chief Minister Jagan stood as a model for other States, the Minister said.

Peddireddi informed that the government has sanctioned three reservoirs including Thamballapalli – Mudivedu reservoir, Punganuru-Nethigunta and Somala – Avulapalli to cater the water needs of the district people and said a project to supply water to all houses already has been initiated with Rs 8,760 crore under the water grid from Gandikota reservoir.

The Minister came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for indulging in mud-slinging against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said Jagan was providing a welfare-centric rule and the State had earlier witnessed a psycho rule for a period of 14 years.

Peddireddi gave away a cheque for Rs 5.3 lakh to 77 farmers who lost their crops in elephants attack under Punganur forest range.

TTD board member Pokala Ashok Kumar, Somal mandal YSRCP in-charge Peddireddi Sudheer Reddy, officials and others were present.