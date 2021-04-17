Tirupati: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy condemns TDP's false propaganda

Tirupati: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy condemned TDP's false propaganda that YSRCP indulged in casting fake votes in Tirupati bypoll and said they would complain to the Election Commission against the conspiracies of TDP.

Speaking to the the media here on Saturday, the Minister said the TDP has been spreading false information regarding voting in fear of losing in the bypoll. He expressed anger on TDP and a section of media for stopping women travelling in buses and asking if they are going to cast fake votes.

He alleged that the reporters from a section of the media have entered polling booths and captured photos and videos which is against the rules and YSRCP would complain to Election Commission in this regard. He said a former TDP MLA and former TUDA chairman have created ruckus and nuisance in front of PLR Convention Centre.

He said obstructing the pilgrims who come in buses for visiting Tirumala or to get treatment at hospitals and questioning them is objectionable. Everyday thousands of people visit Tirupati and it is not correct to claim that they have come for voting in favour of YSRCP, he said.

In fact, the TDP had indulged in such activities during Nandyal byelection during its rule, but the YSRCP would never indulge in such undemocratic practices. The polling was held in a peaceful atmosphere without even any sporadic incidents.

People have rushed to polling booths voluntarily to vote for YSRCP as a token of appreciation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy also spoke on the occasion.