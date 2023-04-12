Tirupati: Phule's contribution as social reformer recalled

Tirupati: Government officials, political leaders and social organisations paid rich tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his 197th birth anniversary on Tuesday. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy recalled that Jyothirao Phule had initiated social reforms almost two centuries back and became Mahatma. The Collector paid tributes to Phule's statue at Balaji Colony Circle in Tirupati and stated that Phule has fought against caste discrimination and laid foundation for girls' education in those days by educating his wife Savitri Bai Phule.

MLC Dr Cipai Subrahmanyam also garlanded Phule's statue and recalled his services towards the neglected sections in the society. District revenue officer M Srinivasa Rao and other officials were present.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha paid floral tributes and said Phule was the man behind various reforms in the society and he ensured social justice to the depressed classes. MP Dr M Gurumoorthy observed that Phule fought against caste discrimination right from his school education days. About 150 years back, he provided shelter and protection to widows and child marriage victims. TTD board member Pokala Ashok Kumar garlanded the statue of Phule and said that he was the ideal leader for all sections in the society who focused on providing education to the poor and downtrodden to ensure their social uplift. SVU VC Prof K Raja Reddy, Bandla Lakshmipati and Mallarapu Madhu were present.

At SV Medical College, Phule's portrait was unveiled by Principal Dr P A Chandrasekharan. He called upon the medical students to take the spirit of Phule's ideologies and provide all help to the poor and downtrodden sections. BC Association leaders B Lakshmaiah Yadav, A Lakshmaiah, Masthanamma, faculty of SVMC and others were present.

TDP Tirupati parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav found fault with the State government for not celebrating Phule's birth anniversary officially. This showed the attitude of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy towards backward communities, he criticised. Party leaders and cadres celebrated the occasion at the party office.

APSPDCL celebrated the day at its corporate office in which Director K Sivaprasad Reddy said that Phule was recognised as one of the renowned social reformers in the country. Chief General Managers DS Varakumar, KRS Dhama Gnani, K Guravaiah, P Ayub Khan, K Vijay Kumar Reddy and others were present.

BJP cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy also paid floral tributes to Phule's statue and recalled his services.