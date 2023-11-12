Live
- Spirit of cricket: The good, the great & the grim
- Spreading light beyond borders, barriers
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 12 2023
- Kurnool: Bharata Ratna Maulana remembered
- Anantapur: SP celebrates Diwali with slum kids
- Dismissal Of Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping 4-Year-Old Sparks Outrage And Political Criticism
- Puttaparthi: Maulana’s birth anniversary celebrated
- Intensifying Israel-Hamas Clashes Near Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital: A Desperate Situation Unfolds
- Diwali: A Triumvirate Celebration of Light, Prosperity, and Divine Virtue
- Leopard cub dies in road mishap on Srisailam ghat road
Just In
Tirupati: Pilgrim city immerses in festive atmosphere
- Markets abuzz with enthusiastic shoppers taking the business activities to new heights
- The demand for traditional sweets ‘Ariselu’, puja material etc., has soared up leading to escalation of prices
Tirupati: Ahead of Diwali festival on Sunday, the pilgrim city wore a joyous atmosphere, marked by bustling markets and a significant influx of enthusiastic shoppers, elevating business activities to new heights. Residents have enthusiastically embarked on a shopping spree, acquiring an array of items such as flowers, diyas, firecrackers, clothing and notably, the highly sought-after traditional sweet ‘Ariselu’.
Since many families perform Kedareswara Vratham on this festival, the prices of the required puja materials were skyrocketed with the soaring demand. But people went ahead and purchased all the required items. Streets in various neighbourhoods were filled with enthusiastic women seeking diverse designs and shapes of clay diyas and lamps. Particularly, TK Street witnessed an overwhelming influx as individuals queued up to savour the delectable ‘Ariselu’. In anticipation of the escalating demand, shopkeepers have mobilised additional staff and set up makeshift counters to efficiently cater to the surging requests.
The textile industry is also experiencing a boom this Diwali. In addition to numerous showrooms, even the bustling Gandhi Road sidewalks are teeming with people eager to purchase new clothes that align with their budgets. To entice customers, popular showrooms have rolled out various discount schemes and enticing offers.
No Deepavali is complete without the vibrant bursts of firecrackers and the city echoed with their cheerful sounds from early Saturday morning onward. However, the exuberance of children celebrating is tempered by parental complaints about the exorbitant increase in cracker prices. On the flip side, the festival fervour has cast a shadow on the city’s traffic, leading to harrowing experiences for its residents. In several instances, vehicular movement ground to a standstill in key commercial areas, testing the patience of the populace.