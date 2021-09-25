Tirupati: Pilgrims stage protest over denial of SSD tokens

Tirupati: Pilgrims from various states for darshan of Lord Venkateswara staged a protest here on Friday after they were refused Time Slotted Sarva

Darshan (SSD) tokens for free darshan. TTD stopped the issuing of SSD on Tuesday evening but failed to inform the closing of issuing of tokens at Srinivasam Pilgrim Amenities Complex here.

Pilgrims who came since last night, unaware of the stoppage of issuing of SSD tokens, were disappointed after founding the counters were closed. The number of pilgrims arriving from various places increased to few thousands by this morning who became restless with no proper information on the issuing of tokens, leaving them in suspense. The pilgrims after persistent enquiries were told that the issuing of tokens were closed on Tuesday itself enraging the pilgrim who resorted to protest, along with their women and children on the road before Srinivasam, affecting the vehicular traffic.

Police found tough to regulate the movement of vehicles on the busy road and after much efforts were able to convince the pilgrims to disperse.

It may be noted here that TTD Chairman in a statement few days back informed that the SSD token will be issued for free darshan till September 25 and there will be no issuing of the tokens from September 26 as the TTD decided to issue the Sarva Darshan tokens online only keeping in view the Covid pandemic still in prevalence in the pilgrim city.

It is needless to say that the pilgrims lashed at the TTD for its failure to make proper publicity to inform the stoppage of issuing of tokens, in advance, avoiding inconvenience to the pilgrims. It may be noted here that TTD chairman announced the Sarva Darshan quota will be released on Saturday 9 am.