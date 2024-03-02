Tirupati: Pilot slams BJP-led NDA for depriving AP of Special Status

Tirupati : Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said the party will sanction the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh immediately after coming to power at the Centre.

Pilot speaking at a public meeting here on Friday, made a scathing attack on BJP-led NDA government for betraying Andhra Pradesh and also the two regional parties for letting down the people of Andhra Pradesh with regard to Special Category Status which he said was required for the state development.

He said the BJP is not willing to give SCS and the two regional parties proved in a last 10 years that they were not capable of getting SCS for the benefit of Andhra Pradesh and Congress is the one and only national party capable and committed to give SCS to the State. And hence the people of Andhra Pradesh should not forget to teach lesson to BJP and the two regional parties as they failed to keep their promises and bring back Congress to power at the Centre and the State for fulfilling the promise of SCS to Andhra Pradesh.

In this connection, Pilot recalled that the Union Cabinet chaired by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh approved SCS to AP. He said he was also present at the meeting as a Union Minister.

Continuing his blistering attack on BJP, Pilot said the BJP government in its 10 years rule benefitted only the limited rich living the vast majority of poor including the Dalits, Adivasis, fishermen, unemployed youth and farmers in lurch.

"The saffron party‘s only agenda is Hindu- Muslim, India –Pakistan, Mandir-Masjid and communal approach,” he said.

PCC president YS Sharmila Reddy asserted that people of the State are entitled for Special Category Status and all other assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act. Unfortunately, though 10 years passed all the assurances were remaining on the paper - be it SCS, construction of Polavaram project, building wonderful capital, Kadapa Steel Plant, Petroleum Research Centre and Vizag railway zone.

“The TDP which was in power for 5 years and YSRCP which is currently ruling the State now never fought for our rights i.e SCS and other assurances and they are not in a position even to talk the Centre,” she pointed out.

Moreover these two parties and their leaders became slaves to the BJP and have completely forgotten the AP Reorganisation Act assurances, she added.

Intensifying her attack on BJP and Modi, she said it was at the very same place in 2014 (SV Taraka Rama Stadium where the meeting was held), BJP leader Modi who is the current Prime Minister had promised SCS for 10 years but so far not bothered about it. "Modi claims that he is a devotee of Lord but not kept his promise given at this holy place at the foot of a Tirumala Hills and how could a person who did not fulfill the promise he has given before the people of Tirupati in the holy place, can say he is a devotee,” she questioned.

Sharmila said the Congress party is determined to fulfill all the assurances and will go all out to see that they are implemented. The Congress meeting here which has attracted a large number of people boosted the morale of the grand old party leaders and workers.

CWC special invitee and former PCC president G Rudra Raju, senior party leaders S Sailajanath, Tulasi Reddy, Kanumuri Bapi Raju, KK Raju, Prameelamma and PCC vice-president Doddareddy Ram Bhupal Reddy were among those who attended the meeting.