Tirupati: Pink toilets to be inaugurated soon

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) is soon inaugurating a pink toilet complex for women in the city, stated Commissioner D Haritha. Along with engineering officials, she inspected the pink toilet complex at MS Subbu Lakshmi Circle near RTC bus stand on Tuesday.

She said the model toilet complex built under Swachh Bharat campaign includes all the facilities for women including mothers with infants and also lactating mothers. The pink toilet complex was constructed keeping in view of hundreds of pilgrims coming to the city daily from various places in the country.

The corporation is also contemplating similar pink toilets at various places where public movement is more in the city.

The Commissioner further said that pink toilets have more facilities like Indian, European toilets, bathrooms, washrooms and also separate areas for women for breast feeding. Separate rooms are also there in the complex for changing diapers. Informing that the pink toilets will be completed with all the facilities, she said that they will be ready for inauguration soon. DE Vijay Kumar was also present.