Just In
Tirupati: plastic units told to takeup recycling, too
- APPCB wants strict measures to combat plastic pollution
- Its chairman Dr Sameer Sharma says heavy fines should be imposed on industries neglecting plastic items on roads
- applauds Tirupati city corporation’s waste management system
Tirupati: Dr Sameer Sharma, the Chairman of AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB), emphasised the need for the plastic production industries to take the responsibility of recycling their products after consumers use. He made it clear that no plastic waste or bottles should be visible on roads and in rural areas.
During the District Pollution Control Board meeting held here on Saturday, Sameer Sharma emphasised that heavy fines would be imposed on industries, which will leave plastic-related items on roads. Municipal and panchayat authorities were also urged to play a proactive role in preventing plastic litter.
He highlighted the legal obligation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), stating that industries failing to collect and recycle their products would face penalties. He underscored the importance of enforcing Biomedical Waste Rules - 2016, especially in the 1,035 healthcare facilities across Chittoor district. Sharma proposed the use of QR codes and Bluetooth technology for tracking bio waste collection by authorised recycling companies. Applauding Tirupati city civic corporation’s waste management system, the APPCB chairman suggested to take the proposals of AECOM to enhance greenery at free lefts and other key junctions in the city. He stressed the need for multinational companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato and milk distributors to adhere to EPR laws and collaborate with local organisations for efficient plastic collection and recycling.
Focus should also be on collecting plastic and bottle waste, particularly from known brands. He suggested that details of usage by multinational companies such as Coke, Thumsup etc should be shared for quick recycling by local organisations.
In addressing vehicle-related pollution, Dr Sameer Sharma recommended a detailed collection system for batteries with a buy-back option, e-waste from electronic companies, and the exchange of spare parts. He emphasised timely resolution of pollution complaints and joint inspections by the police and PCB to tackle noise and vehicular
pollution. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, city Corporation Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswara Reddy, PCB Kurnool Joint Commissioner Ramesh, EE Narendra, representatives from major hospitals, plastic producers, representatives of beverage companies and others attended the meeting.