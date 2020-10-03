Tirupati: Police foil 'Chalo Madanapalli' protest

Tirupati: The police on Friday foiled the Dalit and Left party leaders attempt to protest at Ambedkar statue in Madanapalli condemning the increasing incidents of attacks on Dalits after the YSRCP government came to power in Andhra Pradesh.

RPI state president P Anjaiah condemned the police for placing leaders and activists in Tirupati, Nagari, Karvetinagaram, Sriklahasthi and Palamaner under house arrest so as to prevent them going ahead with 'Chalo Madanapalli' protest programme planned by Praja Snghala Ikya Vedika, a confederation of various Dalit organisations in the state condemning the growing attacks on SCs and STs in the state including the recent attack on Ramachandraiah, brother of Judge (under suspension) Ramakrishna, in B Kothakota, near Madanapalli.

Later Anjaiah along with leaders including CPI district secretary A Rama Naidu, TTD SC, ST Association president M Prasad Rao, Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham leader Gali Ravi and others staged a protest. Later they left for Madanapalli to meet Judge Ramakrishna.