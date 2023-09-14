Tirupati: Popularise Annamayya Sankeerthans in a big way says TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati : TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy gave a clarion call to popularise Annamacharya Sankeerthans in a big way which crusaded against the caste barriers in society six centuries ago.

Karunakar Reddy participated as the chief guest at a function held here for the release of the book Sri Venkatesa Padamulu. The book was jointly published by TTD’s HDPP and Shanta Vasantha Trust, Hyderabad. The function was held at Mahati auditorium here on Wednesday morning.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD chairman said saint poet Annamacharya who fought against social injustice has penned the glory of Sri Venkateswara in a simple language. Karunakar Reddy recalled that the 600th Jayanti of Annamayya was celebrated during his first stint as the TTD chairman at Tallapaka village in a majestic way. A 108 feet statue was installed on the occasion.

He said the TTD through its Annamacharya project is striving to take the Sankeerthans to the doorsteps of people through various spiritual programmes. He said it was heartening to note that Dr Varaprasad Reddy, a legend in biotechnology, has ventured into the social and devotional spectrum by bringing out this compilation of Annamacharya Sankeerthans.

Karunakar Reddy said that the TTD would reprint 25,000 copies of the book on Annamayya and distribute them to students to inspire them. EO AV Dharma Reddy said so far the TTD has completed publishing 1,000 Sankeerthans with commentary and an action plan is underway to complete others.

He lauded Dr Varaprasad Reddy for collecting the Annamaya Sankeerthans lying at Thanjavur library and publishing them. On behalf of Dr Varaprasad Reddy, the TTD Chairman felicitated book reviewer Veturi Anandamurthy, SVBC chairman Sai Krishna Yachendra and TTD Asthana Vidhwan Dr Balakrishna Parsad with a gold bracelet and shawl.

JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi, Annamacharya Project Director Vibhishana Sharma and others were present.