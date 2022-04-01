Tirupati: Posters on Central schemes released

Tirupati: BJP leaders on Thursday released posters on the welfare schemes being implemented by the Centre including Swastha Balak Balika Spartha and Pradhan Manthri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana at the party office in GS Mada Street on Thursday.

As part of Nutritious Food Week announced by the Centre, the BJP leaders following a call given by PM taken up a programme to create awareness on Swastha Balak Balika Spartha scheme, which aimed to make those below six-year children, who are suffering with malnutrition, healthy and another scheme Pradhan Manthri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana meant for providing 5 kg rice and 1 kg wheat to a person every month.

The scheme was started during Corona pandemic and was extended by the Centre till next six months in the country.

To create widespread awareness among the people about two schemes, the BJP leaders including Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Akkinapalli Munikrishna Yadav, P Murali, Masthan, Kavitha and T Subramanyam Reddy released posters regarding the schemes and they vowed to take the 0-6 year-old children in their locality to the nearest Anganwadi centre to assess the weight and height of the child.