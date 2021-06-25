Tirupati: Prof Sarada to be new rector of SPMVV

Tirupati: Prof D Sarada of department of Home Science in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has been appointed the new Rector of the varsity.

Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna handed over the appointment letter on Thursday and congratulated Sarada on her elevation. Registrar Prof D M Mamatha was also present on the occasion.

The post was lying vacant for some time since former Rector Prof K Sandhya Rani was made Director of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Idupulapaya. Prof Sarada has 33 years of experience as a PG teacher.

She has guided eight PhD scholars and another eight have been pursuing their research now. She held several positions including Dean Development and Dean International Relations. She has also received AP Government best teacher award for the year 2018.