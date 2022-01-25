Tirupati: Project at Mannavaram gets Centre's nod

Tirupati: The most awaited Mannavaram project finally gets nod from the Union government. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, in an exclusive chat with The Hans India, said Mannavarram project will start soon and dreams for the residents of the parliamentary constituency will come true.

The MP said that Mannavaram project had got the approval from both commerce and power ministries. As per the MP, if everything goes on expected lines, all the necessary approvals from the Central government to make it an 'Electronic equipment manufacturing zone' may be in store within the next two months.

It is relevant to mention that Rs 6,000 crore NTPC-BHEL power project at Mannavaram near Srikalahasti in Chittoor district was sanctioned in 2007 and was considered a game changer in Rayalaseema region.

Former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy and then MP Dr Chinta Mohan were instrumental in getting the project to the district. It was meant to manufacture boilers, turbines and generators by two public sector majors, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

After several efforts by the local politicians, the operations were finally started in 2016 but failed to get orders for the products due to the declining trend in demand for thermal power equipment. Since then there was no progress and uncertainty on its existence was brewing. It has become one of the major issues in election manifestos of all political parties during the Lok Sabha elections in April 2021.

Soon after being elected, MP Gurumoorthy showed some interest in the project and finally succeeded in getting an alternative to over dated technological project. The MP told The Hans India, that it has been proposed to bring the project under production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and convert it into an electric equipment manufacturing zone.

Under this scheme, permissions will be given to manufacturing units of lithium-ion batteries, semiconductors and boards relating to the electrical cords. By developing these units, several industries can be established here, which can generate more employment opportunities than initially proposed NTPC-BHEL power project which was closed due to lack of demand for the products like turbines, boilers etc.

Gurumoorthy said that the proposal got clearance from Union power minister Raj Kumar Singh and minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal and is in further process now. "Once we get the formal approvals in the next two months, a set of industries can be established at Mannavaram. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the industries minister M Goutham Reddy have been showing special interest in the project and pushing it forward," he said.

He added that the Central government wanted to accord such permissions at three locations in the country and with the constant pressure from the state government, Mannavaram could also find a place in that list. If it is revived as expected, it will be a boon to the region and can change its fortunes.