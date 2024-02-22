Tirupati: Pulse polio programme to be held on March 3

Tirupati : District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha directed the health department to cover 100 per cent children in the age group of 0-5 years in the Pulse Polio programme to be held on March 3. He reviewed the programme implementation plans on Wednesday with the officials of task force consisting of staff from district medical and health department and women and child welfare department.

He told the officials of the two departments to work in coordination and cover all the kids in the targeted age group.

There are 2,53,282 kids in the 0-5 years age group for whom 3,36,860 doses of polio drops have reached the district. To administer the polio drops 1824 pulse polio centres will be set up in the district out of which 427 are in urban and 1,397 are located in rural areas. To facilitate the programme, 83 mobile vehicles, 185 routes, 59 PHCs and 7,774 staff members will be made available. At every pulse polio centre, there will be four staffers on duty. The centres will be set up more in urban areas where people reside in large numbers. Also, centres should be there at bus stands, railway stations, malls etc., Those who fail to take the doses should be given on March 4 and 5 by visiting door to door. If any reaction is there to kids after taking the drops medical staff should take care of them.

The Collector said that the staff should take steps to make Anganwadi staff and ASHA workers to create awareness on the pulse polio programme in advance to the people.

On this occasion, Collector Lakshmisha, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, Women and Child welfare PD Jayalakshmi, district immunisation officer Srinivasulu and others released wall posters of pulse polio programme.