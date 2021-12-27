Tirupati: Punganur Commissioner transferred as MCT RO

Tirupati: Punganur Commissioner Keerthipati Lokeswara Varma, who was on deputation for six-and-a half years was transferred to Municipal Corporation of Tirupati(MCT) as Revenue Officer(RO). Regarding this, the orders were issued from special chief secretary of Municipal Administration Y Srilakshmi on Sunday. Keerthipati Lokeswara Varma, who earned reputation for discharging duties efficiently, when he was RO in Tirupati Municipality, was posted as Municipal Commissioner for Punganur on deputation on August 17, 2015.

He also served as commissioner(additional charge) for Madanapalli and B Kotha Kota municipalities of late. He was also posted as Officer on Special Duty(OSD) to Kuppam municipality. He was also worked for recent Municipal Elections conducted for Kuppam Municipality. Varma received a relieving letter from Minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy in Punganur on Sunday.