Tirupati: Rahu Ketu Puja with gold 'naga padigalu' soon

Tirupati: The most popular 'Rahu Ketu Puja', a cash cow for Srikalahasti Devasthanam, will soon be introduced in gold as well. Till now, the devotees, who perform the puja, are being given silver 'naga padigalu' along with other puja material by Devasthanam itself at the time of selling the ticket. Now, the temple administration is contemplating the idea of introducing gold naga padigalu for those who can afford to perform the puja with gold naga padigalu.



Devotees flood Srikalahasti Devasthanam considered as 'Dakshina Kasi' not only to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika Devi but also to perform Rahu Ketu Puja. The puja is performed mainly to get rid of 'doshas' in their stars. This puja contributes lion's share of the temple income.

The temple administration has fixed different price bands ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5000 though the puja procedure is same for any ticket holder. However, the place of performing puja varies from one ticket to the other.

Now, the temple administration has proposed to introduce another class of puja under which the devotees will be given gold naga padigalu instead of silver ones. It is felt that some people may have a belief that performing the puja with gold is more precious and those who can afford the extra cost may go for this.

Normally, the devotees are given two silver naga padigalu of 2.5 grams each for Rs 500 tickets and two naga padigalu of 5 grams each for Rs 750 tickets. Devotees should leave these naga padigalu in the hundi after the puja and should not take them home as per superstitions. The naga padigalu dropped in the hundi will be recycled again to make fresh padigalu. In the same line, gold naga padigalu will be given by pricing the ticket in between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000.

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy told The Hans India that the exact pricing will be decided after taking into consideration the cost of gold naga padigalu and other material.

The idea was to give a pouch to every devotee who buys this ticket in which a booklet on the importance of the temple and Rahu Ketu Puja published in five languages and a CD with details among other things will be given. The gold naga padigalu will also be recycled and the temple will get back the costs.

He felt that by introducing this ticket the temple can get more revenue with which several development activities can be taken for the sake of devotees.

The proposal has been sent to the consideration of the Endowments department and after getting the nod, the detailed modalities will be worked out before announcing the new seva.