Tirupati: Rain brings respite to citizens from scorching heat

Tirupati: Due to the impact of cyclone Asani, temple city Tirupati and sub-urban areas like Renigunta, Tirumala, Chandragiri, Vadamalapeta, Ramapuram, Yerpedu, Srikalahasti, Thottambedu, Venkatagiri and Guduru etc. have experienced moderate rains since Tuesday morning and the drizzle continued throughout the day.

However, the rain brought much needed relief from the scorching summer heat to the citizens. Weather remained mostly cloudy bringing down the day temperature considerably.

According to sources, some low-lying areas witnessed slight water-logging including Panchali Nagar in Renigunta where people wanted the Panchayat authority to clear the logged water.

The State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) alerted the people of possible lightning strikes in some mandals in Tirupati district including Venkatagiri, Thottambedu, Chittamuru, Pellakur and the district authority wanted the concerned Village Revenue Officer (VRO)s to be on alert.

Meanwhile, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali held a meeting with officials on the precautionary measures to be taken keeping in view of cyclone threat during the next two days.

She wanted the sanitary staff to take up cleaning of drains vigorously to avoid overflowing of drains and inundation of low-lying areas in the city.

In case of any requirement, the Municipal Commissioner called upon people to dial the control room number 0877-2256766 which has already been set up for the public in emergencies.

She also urged the public to inform the control room on incidents like uprooting of trees, falling down of electricity poles etc. and also for rehabilitation measures in low-lying areas.

She wanted the staff to pass on information on possible inundation in any area in the city to officials without any delay.

Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, superintendent engineer Tirumalika Mohan, health officer ER Harikrishna, engineers, deputy engineers and others were present.